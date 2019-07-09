MCAs warn leaders over Governor Awiti's health

Homa Bay MCAs address journalists at a Homa Bay hotel. More than 10 MCAs have told Homa Bay residents to stop speculations on illness of area Governor Cyprian Awiti. [James Omoro/Standard]

Seven members of the Homa Bay County Assembly have warned politicians and bloggers against discussing Governr Cyprian Awiti's illness in social media and public places.The MCAs said the leaders should instead pray for Mr Awiti's quick recovery so that he can resume his duties instead of making his health status a public of debate. The MCAs who spoke to reporters in Homa Bay town today, said they have been fully briefed that the governor was responding well to treatment after he was rushed to a Nairobi hospital after falling sick at a function last week. They said section of the county residents are circulating information in social media platforms on the cause of Governor Awiti’s sickness. Some of the information so negative that can interfere with peace in the county.

The MCAs who included Dan Were (Kakelo Kokwanyo), Joan Ogada (Kajwach), Mola Ochola (West Kasipul), Jeff Ongoro (Kanyaluo), James Ochieng’ (Kabondo East), Maurice Ogwang’ (Kendu Bay Town) and Paul Wamunga. “It is true that the Governor is sick but this should not be a cause for alarm. Let leaders and residents be calm and stop spreading any rumours on the Governor’s health,” said Were. There has been heated debates on social platforms, with a former MCA claiming that some county officials were allegedly the cause of the governor;s frequent hospitalization and were now celebrating his absence from office. On Tuesday, the MCAs asked leaders to maintain humility and calm, adding that as a human being Awiti’s sickness was not unique. “Let us avoid speculations because all we need is prayer so that the Governor can regain his good health,” said Ms Ogada.

Ongoro urged the residents to concentrate on services delivered by the county government. Awiti fell ill on June 27 after launching distribution of Sh100m from the county bursary fund at Orero Boys Secondary school in Rangwe sub county. He left the function for home where he fell sick that evening.

