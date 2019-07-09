Now MPs want spies sent to schools to check unrest

Students at St Pius Uriri Boys High School are alleged to have burnt down their dormitory after they were denied chance to watch AFCON (Harambee star Vs Algeria) match on June 24, 2019. [Caleb KIngwara/Standard]

Spies may soon be deployed in secondary schools to help forestall student unrest and other forms of crime if recommendations by a House committee are adopted.Following rising case of chaos in schools, the National Assembly Education Committee wants students’ activities closely monitored by undercover officers. The spies will gather information and share it with school authorities. This information will inform action to be taken to deter unrest and crime in schools, according to a report by the committee. The undercover officers will also help expose bad elements within the school community.

“The National Intelligence Service (NIS) should take an active role in gathering information in schools on student activities, especially that touching on security, and sharing the same with school authorities and advise on preventive measures to avert students unrest,” reads the reports tabled in the National Assembly last Thursday. It adds: “There should also be close working relationship between school administrations and officers from the Interior Ministry in overseeing security in schools.” However, the report does not expressly state how the spies will gather information from students, even though NIS is known to infiltrate institutions through disguise. In a recent case, secret agents pretending to be new employees infiltrated Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and uncovered a corruption syndicate.

If NIS employs a similar method, their agents could blend in with students or members of staff - with legal backing - to gather crucial information on impending strikes. The committee undertook the investigations after a series of strikes by students that rocked the county, especially last year. The chaos affected about 107 schools, with data from the Ministry of Education indicating 62 schools experienced arson while 23 experienced walk-outs by students. At least 14 other schools had to deal with sit-ins and a similar number experienced breakages. The MPs identified drug abuse among students, stress related to examinations and disconnect between teachers, learners and parents. The team also identified weak enforcement of policies by the Government and lack of training for school managers as other leading causes of student unrest.

Board members who have overstayed, as well as conflict of interest by principals and teachers, were also listed as possible causes of unrest. “Many board members serve in schools for a long time. Normally, such members hold an undue sense of entitlement or ownership of the school that they can engineer unrest if a new principal who they do not like is posted to their school,” the reports says. It adds: “Some institutions also fail to adhere to procurement laws and allow teachers to do business with their institutions. This is against procurement laws as it amounts to conflict of interest and creates discontent among staff who feel left out or subjected to unfair competition.” To strengthen intelligence gathering, the committee has also recommended that school boards be reconstituted to include county commissioners and chiefs, who will tip school authorities on imminent student unrest or suspected criminal activities. “The Basic Education Act 2013 should be reviewed to co-opt government administrators such as county commissioners and chiefs in boards of management to give them an opportunity to share security intelligence from time to time,” the MPs say.

The team is chaired by Julius Melly (Tinderet) and comprises Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya, who is the vice chairman, Geoffrey Odanga (Matayos), Wilson Sossion (nominated), Omboko Milemba (Emuhaya) and Zadoc Ogutu (Bomachoge Borabu), among others. The members noted that the education sector risked descending into a crisis if urgent measures were not taken to address chaos in learning institutions.“In spite of the milestones achieved in the education sector, cases of student unrest have become an unfortunate phenomenon witnessed mostly during the second term,” says the report. The committee adds: “Student unrest pose a serious threat to the educational system and the nation at large. The result has been destruction of property, loss of learning time and psychological effects to staff and students.” Among those who made submissions before the committee were Cabinet secretaries for Education and Interior, the Teachers Service Commission, Kenya National Union of Teachers, National Parents Association and Chairperson of the Kenya Secondary School Heads Association. The House is expected to debate the report for adoption or rejection. MPs can also introduce amendments.

