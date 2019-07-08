MPs now entrench their hefty allowances demands into law

Amendment: They introduced changes to Parliamentary Service Bill

Only President Uhuru Kenyatta’s signature stands between MPs and their quest for a good life facilitated by a raft of contentious allowances.This is after lawmakers sneaked in amendments to the Parliamentary Service Bill, giving themselves a blank cheque in their demands for first-class treatment. In the proposals passed on Wednesday last week, the lawmakers made it clear they did not intend to lack anything, stating that what was not in Parliament would be outsourced. An enabling legislation for PSC will strengthen MPs' hand in demanding better perks, as the proposed law mandates their employer, Parliamentary Service Commission, to set "minimum standards for travel and accommodation and to regularly review the domestic and international travel allowances applicable for members and staff of Parliament."

This is the provision they intend to exploit to confer MPs a raft of allowances, including the Sh250,000 house allowance and Sh18,000-Sh24,000 night allowance. They also demand to be treated like parliamentarians in other jurisdictions who enjoy better facilities and treatment. The lawmakers put it in the proposed law that the PSC shall pamper them, lightening the burden on committee chairs who have been lobbying for better treatment for members. If the President signs the Bill into law, the MPs will be entitled to a room for visitors, bevy of researchers, uninterrupted internet connectivity and a room for parliamentary parties to caucus.

This is in addition to other demands such as continuous training for members, locally and abroad. “The commission shall ensure availability, accessibility, adaptability and acceptability of services and facilities for use by members and staff of Parliament… The commission may outsource certain services and facilities for the welfare of members…” read the changes introduced by Justice and Legal Affairs Committee Chairman William Cheptumo. Although PSC is recognised in the Constitution, it has no supporting legislation, disadvantaging members in pushing for their interests. It is this lacuna that the MPs sought to cure through the Bill, but in doing so, they made sure their interests were put down in specific terms, away from the generalities in Article 127 of the Constitution that "the commission is responsible for providing services and facilities to ensure the efficient and effective functioning of Parliament…” The President’s signature will also give MPs greater leverage in pushing for some of their pending demands, among them the provision or outsourcing of a gift shop where they can buy presents, and the deployment of a public health specialist in Parliament.

These were some of the demands in a report of the National Assembly Committee on Members Services and Facilities. The Bill also proposes a specialised parliamentary police unit and facilitation for members to conduct public hearings in their constituencies. Contributions on the floor of the House pointed to what the MPs wanted to achieve through the new law. “It is very sad and shameful for Parliament to have a commission which does not have an Act of Parliament that can be used for its operationalisation… We must have parliamentary parties’ caucus rooms, so that when we want to caucus as Jubilee, there must be a designated caucus hall where our party leader can walk in instead of the idea of going to our party headquarters,” said the committee chair. “There must be outsourcing and a Java within the precincts of Parliament. If I do not want to eat in the Parliament restaurant, I can get fast food. So, this Bill is important for the commission to have powers to ensure that the facilities are up to standard as in other jurisdictions," said Duale.

Other MPs were angry that they had not been treated with the respect they deserved. “We need to ensure Members of Parliament, not that they should be over-provided for, but are not reduced to a level where they cannot represent the people who elected them for the reason that they cannot even fend for themselves or cannot move around and be seen like people who are here by mistake,” said Jeremiah Kioni (Ndaragua). Wilberforce Oundo (Funyula) claimed the facilities in Parliament were below his expectations.“When I came here, I thought I was coming to paradise. But when I landed, reality sank that what I expected is not what I got. I hold the National Assembly with such exalted status. I expected things to move smoothly, be organised and services to be in an extent far much better than what we had elsewhere,” said Mr Oundo. “Sorry, but we will not be cowed or ashamed in doing the right things. What Parliament has done today is the right thing. Therefore, I hope and pray that once His Excellency the President assents to the Bill, it will see a transformative improvement in service delivery and the image of Parliament,” said Adan Keynan (Eldas).

