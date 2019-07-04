Two British tourists die after falling 40ft while 'taking selfie' in Spain

A helicopter over the scene in an area known as Punta Prima. [Image: Mirror]

Two British tourists have died after plunging 40ft while taking a selfie at a beauty spot on Spain's Costa Blanca.The pair were with a third British man who escaped unharmed when the tragedy unfolded at Punta Prima Beach, near the town of Torrevieja. A 25-year-old man died at the scene despite paramedics' efforts to resuscitate him, and a 20-year-old died after he was airlifted to hospital with head injuries, according to health sources. Simon Davenport, who arrived at the scene as paramedics battled to save the older Brit, told Mirror Online the men were taking a selfie when they fell over a security barrier and plunged to the concrete below. The 32-year-old teacher said: "There were some older local ladies there when these blokes had tried to take some photos. They said [the men] were trying to take selfies." Mr Davenport added: "They had fallen off the balcony even though there is a big handrail there. "When I was there one of them was being resuscitated and there were lots and lots of medics there. "One of them had died at the scene. "They brought the other guy up and put him in an air ambulance about an hour later. "A translator came down for the third guy and he was taken away by police." The third Brit, aged 24, was distraught and suffering a panic attack following the incident at about 7.15pm on Wednesday, said sources. Mr Davenport, who lives and works in the area, said the women who witnessed the incident told onlookers that the men fell while trying to take a selfie. Sources said the men's families have been informed and were travelling to Spain. The spot where the men fell is near a set of steps and a lift leading to Punta Prima beach, and close to a lifeguard hut. The area is popular with British and Russian tourists and expats, and the incident happened close to a busy beach bar and restaurant. The injured man was airlifted to Alicante Hospital, where he was in intensive care with "very serious" injuries before dying, a source said. Paramedics and police could do nothing to save the man who died at the scene. A Civil Guard source said: “It appears the men fell after trying to take a picture on the wrong side of the railings overlooking the drop to the beach.” Another source added: “The local British consulate has been informed. “One of the men died at the scene and another was taken to hospital by helicopter. “The third man was physically unharmed but suffered a panic attack and was taken to Torrevieja Hospital. "The initial reports were that they had fallen from a height of around 40ft." A third source added: “Officers will be speaking to the man taken to Torrevieja Hospital as soon as possible to try to build up a better picture of what occurred.” A source at a regional government-run emergency coordination centre said: “Two ambulances were mobilised along with a medicalised helicopter. “The alarm was raised at 7.15pm on Wednesday. "Medical responders did everything they could to revive [the 25-year-old], including practising CPR, but were unable to save him.” “A man was taken to Alicante General Hospital with multiple trauma injuries, including head injuries. “A man was taken to Torrevieja Hospital after suffering a panic attack." A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said staff are supporting the families. Punta Prima is the headland marking the border between the municipalities of Orihuela and Torrevieja. Its beach won the prestigious Ecoplaya award in 2010. A number of British tourists have died in Spain in recent weeks. Wednesday's tragedy occurred less than three days after Luke Freeman, 19, from Reading, Berks, died after plunging from holiday apartments in the Costa Brava resort of Lloret de Mar. On Monday, Ben Lloyd, 33, from Southend, Essex, died when he was dragged to sea at Benalmadena in the Costa del Sol. Nearly 19 million British nationals visited Spain last year, the Foreign Office said.

