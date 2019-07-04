Man stabbed to death in bar brawl over woman

Residents of Kanyadoto ward in Ndhiwa at the scene where a police officer allegedly stabbed a man in a fight over a woman. [James Omoro, Standard]

Jackson Wafula during his sentencing on July 2. 2019. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man said to have been stabbed by an Administration Police officer on Monday.Alphonce Owiti alias Apolo's family said he was stabbed by the officer at Nguku trading centre after an altercation over a woman. Owiti is said to have found the officer having drinks with the woman, a maid at the bar, and accused him of flirting with her. The two fought, with the officer said to have stabbed Owiti. County Deputy Police Commander Samuel Obara said investigations had begun. Elsewhere in Nakuru, a court sentenced a man 10 years in prison for committing an indecent act on a six-year-old girl. Principal Magistrate Joe Omido observed that evidence produced by the prosecution was sufficient for the court to jail Jackson Wafula. Wafula had denied defiling the girl on November 3, 2015 at Kagoto. He also denied an alternative count of committing an indecent act on a child.The prosecution called five witnesses who testified against Wafula. At the end of the testimonies, the court ruled that although there was no penetration on the girl, an indecent act was proved after semen was found on her.

