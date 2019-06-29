ODM fires Nanok as it unveils 2022 poll plan

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has released its political roadmap, highlighting activities that will take place ahead of the 2022 elections.The roadmap was released yesterday by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna after a two-day National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that was attended by party leader Raila Odinga. In the plan, some of the key activities of 2019 are immediate commencement of a massive, countrywide membership recruitment exercise that will end on December 31, reconstitution of the NEC and the party disciplinary committee and holding party grassroots elections early next year. Sifuna announced the removal of Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok as the party vice chairman and member of the NEC for allegedly abdicating his responsibilities.

Nanok, who a few weeks ago announced that he was supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid, has been replaced by Loima MP Jeremiah Lomorukai. “This decision by the NEC will be presented to the National Governing Council of the party for ratification. We have had gaps and we believe we have people ready to work with us,” Sifuna said in a statement released at the end of the retreat in Nakuru County. Raila did not address the media but it is understood he endorsed the decision of the NEC. The NEC resolutions were arrived at after an internal audit indicated the outfit could collapse in the absence of Raila.

Sifuna acknowledged that there were challenges, “just as all political parties have issues”, especially in the party primaries and nomination of MPs and MCAs. He said the NEC has adopted a four-pronged approach to ensure free, fair and credible party primaries and nomination of members. “On party primaries, we resolved that the party shall employ universal suffrage, electoral colleges, consensus and direct tickets backed by a scientific process, as the four ways of identifying candidates at each election,” Sifuna said. The party plans to reorganise its National Elections Board (NEB) and ensure sufficient resources are allocated to enhance its capacity to deliver free and credible party elections. The party resolved that the final party list for elected MCAs and MPs once generated shall be submitted to the NEC for ratification.

