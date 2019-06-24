Ruto vows to continue 'donating' to churches

Deputy President William Ruto (centre) joins African Divine Church leaders and faithful for a Sunday service at Boyani grounds in Vihiga County. [Eric Lungai, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has reiterated that he will not stop supporting churches through donations despite opposition from some politicians.Quoting from Deuteronomy 8:10, Dr Ruto said people must not forget God who helped them to prosper. He said many independent churches in the country are in dire need of development and he will not tire to work with their leaders to help improve their followers’ well-being. “When you see people plan to go to Parliament with a Bill that aims to oppose support to the Church and the word of God, then it is end times,” Ruto said.

SEE ALSO :State and NGO in deal to boost food production

He spoke at the African Divine Church (ADC) headquarters in Vihiga County during its 70th anniversary celebration. Among those who have been calling for a cap on church donations is Orange Democratic Movement chair John Mbadi who has promised to introduce a Bill to limit such donations. Ruto said instead of the MPs concentrating on such a Bill, they should use the opportunity to spearhead development projects across the country. Thousands of ADC followers and 4,000 pastors from across East Africa attended the anniversary celebration. Leaders present included former Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo, his predecessor Moses Akaranga, MPs Charles Gimose (Hamisi) and Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), among others.

SEE ALSO :ODM loss a win for DP Ruto, Kisii leaders say

The leaders warned MPs against wasting their time opposing those who help churches. Archbishop John Chabuga said the celebration was historic as the church reflects on its achievements. “We thank God for the far he has taken the church and that is why we have invited everyone regardless of their religious affiliations to celebrate with us,” Chabuga said. ADC was established in 1947 when five men broke away from Pentecostal Assemblies of God (Canada). The church was fully registered in 1948. Saul Chabuga, father of the current leader, is the founder of the church. He ran it from 1948 to 1975 before handing over to James Lilege who in turn handed the reins to John Chabuga in 2005.

SEE ALSO :Ruto fights back 'Kitaeleweka' team

Chabuga noted that the church has also been actively involved in many socio-economic activities. “We have initiated over 500 early childhood educational centres countrywide, 100 primary schools, two secondary schools, two youth polytechnics and a theological school in a bid to increase literacy levels,” he said. Ruto gave Sh3 million to help the ADC Pastors’ Sacco to kick off and further promised to help the church construct a 5,000 capacity cathedral.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman