Stop intimidating Uhuru and Raila, ODM MPs tell Ruto team

The ODM MPs told politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto they should stop political insults against pro-handshake politicians. [Standard]

Eleven ODM MPs have warned fellow lawmakers opposed to the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and party leader Raila Odinga to stop undermining the two leaders.The MPs vowed that they will not allow fellow MPs to pour cold water on the peace deal struck between the President and Raila. They said Kenyans do not want to witness the country slide into anarchy because of politics in 2022. Speaking during a Sunday service at Nomiya Church in Kisumu, the MPs told off critics of the handshake, saying they do not mean well for the country.

SEE ALSO :State and NGO in deal to boost food production

The lawmakers were Tom Kajwang' (Ruaraka), Olago Aluoch (Kisumu West), Shakeel Shabbir (Kisumu East), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North) and Kisumu Woman Rep Rosa Buyu. Others included Ongodo Were (Kasipul), Eve Obara (Kasipul-Kabondo), Jared Okello,(Nyando), Peter Masara (Suna West), Gedion Ochanda (Bondo) and Martin Owino (Ndhiwa). Mr Kajwang' recalled how several people lost lives just because of politics, including his subsequent arrest as the 'Chief Justice-designate' at the height of post-election demos.

People's President

He swore in Raila as the 'People's President', but this later landed him in police cells. "What I saw there, I am the one who knows. Let there be peace," he said.

SEE ALSO :ODM loss a win for DP Ruto, Kisii leaders say

The leaders were irked by some MPs in Jubilee who have been dragging handshake politics into the 2022 succession debate. Nomiya Church archbishops Caleb Olali and Michael Aol cautioned politicians against engaging in destructive talk. "The reason you people are engaged in ceaseless rebuts is because you constantly talk against each other instead of talking to each other," said Olali. He told the political elites to embrace dialogue and always reach out to each other to resolve problems affecting Kenyans as Raila and the President have demonstrated. Mr Okello said they would only keep quiet when the Jubilee MPs who are against handshake stop intimidating them.

SEE ALSO :Ruto fights back 'Kitaeleweka' team

"The handshake has no reverse gear. From Busia to Lunga Lunga and from Nyeri to Todonyang, Kakamega to Isebania, the chorus is peaceful co-existence," said Okello. The ODM MPs told politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto that they should stop political insults against pro-handshake politicians. "They should also stop firing salvos at the President and Raila," Mr Buyu said. Mr Owino said inequality in allocation of national resources was to blame for the discontent in Luo leadership hence their hostile politics. "With this new truce, we want to keep mum and support the Government to build our region," Owino said.

SEE ALSO :DP Ruto wants detained containers in tax row released

Mr Ochanda revisited the last election chaos, saying Kenya should end the winner-takes-it-all politics. He supported the proposed amendments to sections of the Constitution to ensure an all-inclusive government. The MPs vowed they would not turn against the establishment "if the State can accommodate their interests and serve all Kenyans equitably".

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman