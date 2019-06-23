Tangatanga MPs baying for Tuju’s blood over leaked audio

The 'Tanga Tanga' wing of the Jubilee Party has trained its guns on party’s Secretary General Raphael Tuju accusing him of rocking the party from within.Addressing public gatherings when they toured the Western region, the legislators allied to Deputy President William Ruto have called for the resignation or sacking of Tuju over what they described as an anti-Ruto campaign within the ruling party. Led by Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot the leaders claimed Tuju was being used by powerful forces against the DP’s 2022 presidential bid. Cheruiyot hit out at Tuju saying he had the backing from most Jubilee members and that he was only given the secretary general post to make Jubilee look national for the 2017 campaigns.

SEE ALSO :Raila allies: Ban 'Tanga Tanga' rallies

“Tuju was given that position to give the party to make Jubilee look national, not because he is competent…,” said Cheruiyot. Aldai MP Cornelly Serem told Tuju to leave the party for people who meant well for Jubilee. “Let him leave the party, let him go, we don’t want him anymore,” Serem said. The onslaught comes over an audio clip now doing rounds on social media, featuring voices suspected to be those of Tuju and former Limuru MP George Nyanja. The MPs have now ordered their SG to come out and disown the clip or be hounded out of the office like former party Vice-chairman David Murathe who quit the party leadership, after his anti-Ruto remarks.

SEE ALSO : MP warns ‘Tanga Tanga’ and ‘Kieleweke’ against disrupting Madaraka Day fete

“We want you to come out and disown that video, failure to do that will be an indication that you are the one behind all the division being witnessed in the party,” added Cheruiyot. Kandara MP Alice Wahome called for Tuju’s sacking saying he had betrayed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government by planting discord among party members. “We cannot have a secretary general who betrays the very government we have formed, he must go and let the party pick someone else,” she said Tuju is yet to respond to the audio, which is full of anti-Ruto sentiments. From the leaked telephone conversation, the two unidentified people are talking about building a memorial church for the 2007/08 post-election violence victims at Kiambaa in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu county.

SEE ALSO :It is the feasting that motivates our leaders, not morals or principles

The Kiambaa Church was an ugly spot during the 2007/2008 poll chaos. At least 35 people were burnt alive in the Kenya Assemblies of God Church.

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.