CS Magoha picks team to seek public views on new curriculum

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha with Kakamega School Principal George Orina during a teachers training session on the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC)last month. [File, Standard]

The Ministry of Education has given a one-year window for stakeholders’ engagement on the ongoing implementation of the new curriculum, opening the new syllabus for broader discussion.Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has gazetted a team of 17 members drawn from key sectors to undertake critical analysis of the national roll out and advise on key implementation issues. On top of the team’s mandate is to advise on the growing anxiety on the placement of the junior secondary school education as envisaged in the new2-6-3-3-3 education system.

Under the Competency Based Curriculum, learners spend two years in pre-primary education, six years in primary schools, three years in junior secondary school and another three years in senior secondary school. Primary and secondary school teachers and unions representing the various levels of education are already pulling apart on where the junior level should be domiciled. Whereas Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) wants the education level retained at primary school level, the Kenya Union of Post Primary School Education (Kuppet) wants it moved to high schools. It is also not clear whether new institutions would be established for the new levels and whether a full management team complete with teachers would be required for the implementation. In his gazette notice, Magoha wants the task force, which includes top Ministry of Education officials, the church, educationists, curriculum experts, teachers’ associations and civil society to advise on transition of Grade Six cohort of CBC and Standard 7 and 8 (of 8-4-4). According to the implementation schedule, the transition is expected to take place in 2023.

Magoha also wants the team to advise on where the transiting classes – Grade 7, 8 and 9 within Basic Education Structure – will be taught in primary or secondary schools. The details are contained in gazette notice number 5328 released yesterday. Fatuma Chege will chair the team that has Jack Too, Stephen Odebero, Rev Fr Joseph Mutie, Winston Akala, Gabriel Katana, Glory K Mutungi, Eldah Onsomu, Bakary Athman Chemaswet, Rev Nelson Makanda and Mutheu Kasanga. Also listed are Adan Saman, Charles Ongondo, Indimuli Kahi,? Nicholas Gathemia, Muthoni Ouko, ?Nicholas Maiyo and ?Augusta Muthigani. Basic Education PS Belio Kipsang, Teachers Service Commission Secretary Nancy Macharia, Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) boss Mercy Karogo and director of KICD Julius Jwan are ex-officio members.

Others are Mutiso Wambua, David Njengere, Samuel Siringi and Tirimba Machogu. The task force Secretariat will be based at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).Overall, Magoha wants the task force to undertake broad stakeholder engagement, review literature and identify international best practices with a view to preparing a comprehensive advisor report on implementation issues. Broadly, the CS says the team will advice on policy and legal issues necessary for effective implementation of curriculum reforms, including framework on the working relationship between the national and county governments on implementation of the pre-primary curriculum.

Magoha said part of the team’s specific mandate is to advise on transition from basic to tertiary education and training in 2029, including infrastructural and human resource requirements. Knut has rejected the CBC, saying it is not anchored in law. The union also cited lack of adequate infrastructure in schools to mount the new syllabus, ill-trained teachers and weak budgetary allocation as some of the shortcomings of the CBC. The year-long engagement is seen as a lifeline to the implementation process with a window opened for more stakeholders’ consultation on the national roll out. Magoha wants the task force to advise on the overall implementation of the CBC, including identification of schools to host the proposed Pathways and Tracks in senior secondary school. This decision must take into consideration equity and cost effectiveness. The team is to advise on strategies and work plans to prepare the country for implementation of Senior Secondary Pathways and Tracks in 2026, including infrastructural and human resource requirements. The task force will also advise on the CBC assessment for the reformed curriculum, conceptualisation and design of competency based pre-service teacher education. It will also advise on the design and implementation of values-based education, community service learning and parental empowerment and engagement programmes. It will prepare a strategy for monitoring and evaluation of the curriculum reforms implementation, advice on any other relevant issue for effective and efficient implementation of the curriculum reforms. The task force will also prepare periodic and a final report.

