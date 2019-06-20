Gunmen kill 41 people in Mali as ethnic violence escalates
SEE ALSO :Somali woman fined sh 5 m for being in Kenya illegallyThe tit-for-tat violence in recent months has largely pitted Dogon hunters against Fulani herders. Attackers believed to be Fulani raided a Dogon village last week, killing at least 35 people. In March, suspected Dogon militiamen killed more than 150 Fulani in two villages in central Mali, one of the worst acts of bloodshed in the country’s recent history. President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s government has vowed to disarm the militias, but has struggled to do so. The groups are looked to for security by local communities who do not trust the government to protect them. On Tuesday, two labour unions representing civil servants called on State administrators in the Mopti region, where most of the attacks have occurred, to leave their posts and decamp to the regional capital due to death threats. “President Keita said he was going to disarm all the militias. We take note and await the disarmament of the militias and implementation of protection measures,” said Ousmane Christian Diarra, secretary-general of the National Syndicate of Civil Administrators.
SEE ALSO :Thousands rally in Mali to protest ethnic violenceFrench forces intervened in Mali, a former French colony, in 2013 to push back a jihadist advance from the north. But the militants have since regrouped and use northern and central Mali as launchpads to stage attacks across the region and stoke tensions among different communities.
