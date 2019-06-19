Uhuru, Ruto bond still strong, says State House
SEE ALSO :Ruto: I will not let Raila split Jubilee over handshakeAt a Press briefing in State House yesterday, Ms Dena said the President’s outburst was “open” and that he was fed up with early politicking when development should be on top of the politicians’ agenda. She insisted that the President and his deputy were on the same page and that they had even attended most functions together, including last Sunday's. “Those are rumours, propaganda and division being sown by those who wanted such a split between the two,” said Dena. “They are speaking from the same page that projects and development will be done. That is their direction as of now, in order to work for Kenyans… we’ve seen them work together and not only just at one function,” she added. She said Kenyans should "expect development" and nothing more from the President's outbursts.
SEE ALSO :MPs want funds released for Sh1.2b road constructionDena added that the President had been working tirelessly to create jobs for the youth. “One of the biggest concerns the President has is the unemployment among the youth,” she said. She said Uhuru had last year met with global financial services firm, Mastercard, in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and discussed youth unemployment in Kenya. As a result of those talks, Dena said, on Thursday a programme for the youth would be launched by the President and Mastercard. “The function will provide directions and provide solutions on how the youth can access jobs,” she added. Dena also explained why a section of small traders and importers were still not able to access their containers at the Inland Container Depot despite the President’s directive that all of them be released.
SEE ALSO :Government mulls Sh3 billion kitty for coffee farmers“There were some strict laws that still had to be followed to ensure all cargo met standards and would not harm Kenyans,” she said. She, however, assured small traders that the President was keenly following the matter.
For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman