Three more people quarantined in suspected Ebola case

Three more people have been kept in isolation following a suspected Ebola case that emerged in Kericho County Referral Hospital on Sunday night.The three have been identified as the husband of the woman who was admitted to Kericho County Hospital, and his two friends who were in his company when he was with his wife. On Sunday night, a woman who travelled from Malaba in Western Kenya quarantined at the county hospital after she exhibited symptoms similar to those of Ebola patients. However, her husband and his friends have not shown similar symptoms.

Kericho County Government on Monday issued a statement calling for calm saying that there are adequate medical personnel and facilities to handle the case. Blood samples from the sick woman were taken to the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) in Nairobi, and the results are expected later today.

