Triple suicide attack kills at least 30 in northeast Nigeria

At least 30 people have been killed in a triple suicide attack in northeast Nigeria, state emergency services officials said on Monday.Three suicide bombers detonated explosives in the village of Konduga, 25km (15 miles) from Maiduguri, the state capital of Borno state, on Sunday night, village head Bulama Kalli said. Kalli said the attackers had targeted a place where villagers gathered to watch a soccer match on a large screen at about 19:50 GMT. More than 25 of those killed have so far been buried while several survivors have been taken to the hospital in Maiduguri. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. The Boko Haram group and its Islamic State splinter group have often carried out suicide bombings targeting civilians in Borno state. Their attacks have claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and displaced millions of people.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman