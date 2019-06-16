Let’s have economic forum to discuss country’s financial future, Governor Mutua

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua when he appeared before the Senate Public Accounts and Investment Committee at Parliament in 2018. He has called for National Economic Forum to deliberate country's financial issues. [File, Standard]

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has urged the political leaders to stop endless politics and consider forming a forum for addressing the country’s economic issues.Mutua said that after having looked at the 2019/2020 Financial Year budget recently tabled by Treasury CS Henry Rotich; it is quite clear that the country needs a rethink of financial future.He lamented the increasing tax burden and the expanding financial gap likely to dash the financial hopes of ordinary Kenyans.“The taxation of the very poor and the huge financing gaps with no clear indication of how jobs will be created, poverty rolled back and economic revival achieved, means that we need to step in and play our roles to support what Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government is doing,” he stated in a statement seen by Standard Digital.He added that: “I call for a National Economic Forum, bringing together leaders from the national and county governments, economic experts, scholars, business people and others to discuss “out of the box” ideas that will help spur our economy.”

SEE ALSO :Mutua: Uhuru’s plans will be hindered unless big fish are prosecuted, jailed

The Maendeleo Chap Chap boss also lashed at political factions deeply sucked into campaign mood, and urged them to stop early politics and redirect such energies in discussing the economy.

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.