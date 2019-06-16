Police probe Nakuru MP on claims of drawing gun against opponent

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama flanked by Nakuru youth leaders at Nakuru Central Police station on October 31, 2018. He had an altercation with his rival Hezron Okiki during a church fundraiser in Nakuru. [File, Standard]

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama is on the spot over allegations that drew his gun at a political opponent during a church function last Saturday.The MP is claimed to have drawn the weapon during an altercation with a former parliamentary aspirant Hezron Okiki during a fundraiser at Angaza Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church. But the area police commander said he was not aware of the gun drama, only saying his officers were investigating the former parliamentary aspirant for the disturbance at the church by hurling insults at the MP. “Arama called us (the police) claiming that Okiki was causing a disturbance at the church accusing him of misusing public resources and squandering Constituency Development Fund (CDF), and money meant for development projects in several rallies within the county,” said Mr. Olonyi. He said that officers responded and went to the church where they arrested Okiki and took him to Kaptembwo Police Station for interrogation. “We also summoned MP Arama to the police station to record a statement on what had transpired.” The police said that when Arama arrived at the police station entrance Okiki continued with his insults and in the ensuing melee, he was roughed up by Arama’s supporters before police swiftly intervened. Okiki alleged that Arama and his supporters attacked him at the police station in the presence of officers-something the police commander denied vehemently. “I was beaten up by Arama and his supporters before the police rescued me. At the church, Arama drew his gun threatening to shot me,” he claimed shortly before he was whisked away to the cells. However, the police boss said that he had not received any reports on the involvement of a gun during the fracas. “I have not received any report that there was a gun involved in the saga. However, we are doing thorough investigations into the matter,” he said. The politician, according to Olonyi was released on a free bond pending further investigations into all the allegations raised by both parties. He said that once the investigations are concluded, legal actions will be taken against persons involved in the disturbances at the police station. When contacted for comments, Arama said the matter was under investigation and that Okiki was the one who instigated the entire incident. “He (Okiki) began abusing me when he was given time to give his donation. I only called the police when people started assaulting him. I save his life.” The lawmaker said.

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.