Woman wants to cut best friend out of her life after she 'stole' her baby name

A baby name has caused drama for two friends (stock photo). (Image: Blend Images)

We've all seen the scene in Friends, where Rachel is trying to pick a name for her baby but is having no luck.Her good pal Monica pipes up and reveals that she's had a girl’s name and a boy’s name selected for as long as she can remember. Of course, as soon as she shares these choices with Rachel, the new mum decides that one of them is absolutely perfect for her child and ultimately ends up using it. In the sitcom, this situation had a happy ending, as Monica gladly gave her friend permission to use the name Emma.

But in real life, things just don't always work out quite so well. An unnamed woman has taken to Reddit to ask if she would be an a**hole if she cut her best friend out of her life after she stole her baby name. She explained that while she wasn't pregnant or expecting to be any time soon, the name had been picked by her late mother and held a special place in her heart. Her best friend knew all this, but decided to take it anyway. She wrote: "I told her my mother had suggested a name years ago for my future daughter that I absolutely fell in love with. It's super unique and it's a name that originates from the country she was born in.

People on the site were quick to say that the friend was being an "a**hole". One person commented: "In normal situations, I'd say this is petty/silly. But she basically ripped off something that was left to you by your deceased mum, and you found out from Facebook of all things. F*** this chick, cut her out." Another said: "She straight up ripped that off knowing how it would hurt you. I have no idea how she could be so selfish. Cut her out of your life and when you do have a kid, use the name your mum suggested. Don't let her ruin that for you." A third added: "There's no such thing as 'stealing' a baby name... under normal circumstances. You get to name your kid whatever you want and just because somebody else likes the name too doesn't give them dibs. But this is definitely one of the few cases where using the same name feels... cruel."

