Kanu has resolved to embark on reopening its offices countrywide and make them operational in readiness for a membership recruitment exercise.Speaking in Nakuru yesterday, Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat said the reopening of offices across the country will be in readiness for party elections and other programmes which will be rolled out soon. The party’s national officials led Chairman Gideon Moi, who is also the Baringo Senator, met elected leaders from across the country to deliberate on the need to reactivate the party.

Kanu leaders -- elected and nominated -- from across the country attended the meeting in Nakuru yesterday. Salat, who spoke on behalf of the leaders after the two-day meeting at Alps Hotel, said the party needs to rebuild itself and reactivate its branch networks across the country. In their resolution, the leaders noted that there is need to reactivate the party in order for it to participate in the coming general election. “The party needs to rebuild itself and reactivate its branch networks across the country with the intention of strengthening in order for it to participate in the next general election,” Salat said. The secretary general said the party has seen the need to bring wide-ranging changes in its structures to ensure all its organs are effective and efficient.

Salat said the independence party mandated its national chairperson to continue with his proactive initiative to reach out to like-minded leaders in the country to ensure successful implementation of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda. The party, he added, will continue supporting the Building Bridges Initiative “which in many ways was the rallying call for Kanu through its philosophy of peace, love and unity”. Kanu, according to Salat has also resolved to engage more regularly with all elected and nominated leaders including branch officials in order to give clarity and direction on party policies, programmes and projects. “We have resolved that the party secretariat will be supported fully and sufficiently through concerted efforts, with the necessary human and other resources, to undertake its constitutional mandate effectively at the national office and the party branches,” he said. The party secretariat, he added, will be supported sufficiently through concerted efforts with the necessary human and other resources to undertake its roles effectively both at the national office and party branches.

