Ousted Sudan president to be referred for trial soon: prosecutor

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir delivers a speech inside Parliament in Khartoum, Sudan April 1, 2019.

Sudan’s chief prosecutor said on Saturday that ousted president Omar al-Bashir will be referred for trial soon after a period for objections expires.Alwaleed Sayed Ahmed Mahmoud also told a news conference in Khartoum that criminal cases related to corruption have been opened against 41 other former officials. He said he had attended a meeting with military heads to discuss judicial supervision of a plan to clear what he called “criminals” from an area adjacent to a protest camp in the center of the capital. But the idea of dispersing the protesters was not discussed, he said.

SEE ALSO :Man with nine lives

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.