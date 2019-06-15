Gaza gang leader boasts of criminal activities on camera, sends chilling message to police

Gaza gang leader caught on camera bragging, sends chilling message to police [Screen grab]

A chilling video of a Gaza gang leader bragging of his criminal exploits and success has gone viral and left many talking.The gang leader whom police have identified as Seba alias Johnnie was caught on video bragging that he is still the “king” of crime and that there is nothing the police can do. In a bizarre video that has gone viral, Sebo who previously operated from Nairobi’s Mlango Kubwa area is heard threatening police and informers of knife attacks. The gang leader who is said to be currently operating from Tana River county continue to brag on the video how he has snatched 86 phones from members of the public and that the police were wrong when they accused him of stealing a paltry 46 phones. The self-proclaimed Gaza king continues to explain how he is not planning to stop his criminal activities anytime soon and that police should come look for him.Sebo who is in the company of four other accomplices in the video goes on to warn informers of knife attacks if they continue giving out information of his whereabouts. Kenyans on social media have asked the police to pursue Sebo and his group, saying they have made life difficult for most City dwellers. “The police must act fast and deal with them before they make good their threats,” Robert Jakoriw wrote on Facebook. “Where is DCI boss Kinoti, these boys must be dealt with,” Frank Rapemo, another Facebook user posted.Kayole area in Nairobi is said to be home to the Gaza gang - one of the fiercest gangs in Eastlands. Most residents in this area live below Sh100-a-day making life hellish, pushing young people into crime. The Gaza gang is believed to be behind a spate of killings and robberies in Eastlands, but little is known about its operations. Gaza gang members use swords, knives and guns as their tools of trade. The gang is said to have given birth to the Yakuza gang which specialises on high-end crimes such as high-way and bank robberies. The Yakuza gang is also said to control dumpsites in Nairobi’s Eastlands area and charge those who dump waste the dumps. Early last year, police admitted that the gangs have been terrorising city residents, but said they were doing everything possible to secure the area. “We have intensified patrols in the most affected areas. We are working with residents to wipe them out,” said Kayole police boss Joseph Gichangi.

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.