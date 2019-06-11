No let-up in Kalonzo-Kibwana war

Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka and Makueini Governor Kibutha Kibwana during the party consultative meeting at Stony Athi on Feb22, 2018. The duo have sharp political differences. [Willis Awandu/Standard]

It looks like there is no let-up in the war between Makueni Governor Prof Kibutha Kibwana and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.Wiper Party leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka and his allies have told Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana to shut up and stop engaging in badmouthing the former Vice President with his political opponents to sabotage and wreck his 2022 presidential bid. On Sunday Kalonzo and the Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi dismissed Prof Kibwana and other critics as mischievous characters who wanted to auction him (Kalonzo) to their political gods for their self-esteem. Without naming names, the former VP said some of his former allies turned foes rode on his name to gain popularity and votes in the last General Election only to backstab and ridicule him.

He told the detractors that they were doomed to fail as there was no credible opposition to his party’s ultimate cause for the presidency in 2022. Kalonzo blamed his former allies of harbouring ulterior motives to auction him to political bidders for their selfish ends. “Some of them have become very bitter after realising the person they wanted to auction to their political gods has set his sights elsewhere,” he said in a subtle attack to Kibwana. Speaking in Kitui County over the weekend, the Wiper Party leader said his decision to join President Uhuru’s administration through the expanded handshake was meant to help fight corruption in the country. Mr Mulyungi who spoke in Mwingi town put Kibwana on notice, warning him that he was encroaching on a dangerous trend and soon he would be required to “behave.”

The MP attacked the governor with harsh, unprintable words and utterances, warning him to stop crying foul and support his preferred presidential candidate without driving a wedge between Kalonzo, the Kamba community and Kenyans. "My caution to Kibwana is he should behave and leave alone our party leader and presidential candidate alone. He should keep Kalonzo out of his bad mouth. He is not his equal. Kibwana should also stop also mentioning Kisithe (Mulyungi's nickname) wherever he goes," Mulyungi said. Kalonzo revealed that there were strategic political realignments being worked out involving himself, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, who was his host at the fundraiser, and others to redeem the country. Kibwana’s rivalry with Kalonzo skyrocketed after the former VP announced he had cut ties with Governor’s Muungano Party. The governor says he is unshaken with Kalonzo’s threats, saying it was the Wiper leader who made overtures to him to join his party and have stronger bargaining power in National Super Alliance (NASA) in the run-up to the 2017 general elections. “We are not refusing this Wiper-Muungano divorce but even if I was in Muungano I would have retained my position since the people of Makueni in 2013 elected me due to the trust they had in me. If I hadn’t joined him, Wiper party would not have secured even a single governor position in Ukambani. I helped Kalonzo secure a running mate position in NASA to prevent Musalia Mudavadi from sealing it,” said Kibwana. The governor hit back saying that Wiper-Muungano coalition has been rocky, blaming Kalonzo for not adhering to the contents of the pact. At the weekend, Kalonzo and Senator Moi hinted at a closer collaboration in the countdown to 2022 elections. They said they were teaming with other like-minded leaders to rid the country of runaway corruption. Gideon said corruption was the country’s biggest enemy and urged all Kenyans to join hands in fighting it. “Corruption affects all the facets of our lives and has impoverished the lives of many Kenyans. We should make the vice our number one enemy and be committed to eliminating it at all costs,” he said.

