Facebook's new feature could cause a lot of embarrassment for 'stalkers'

Facebook's new feature could cause a lot of embarrassment for 'stalkers'.

We’ve all been there - you casually look at a friend’s Facebook photos, and somehow find yourself browsing through their aunt’s best friend’s daughter’s ‘Lanzarote 2009’ photo album.But the days of casually Facebook ‘stalking’ just got a lot riskier, thanks to Facebook’s latest feature. The social media giant has quietly added a new way to like photos by double-tapping on them. This action previously allowed users to zoom-in on photos, and could lead to a lot of accidental likes.

SEE ALSO :Rise in mental illness cases worrying, address it urgently

Social media expert, Matt Navarra, spotted the feature, and tweeted a screenshot of it in action. He wrote: “New! Facebook now let’s you double-tap a post to Like it on iOS.” This feature is likely a way to make Facebook’s functionality more similar to Instagram's (which Facebook also owns), where double-tapping a photo allows you to like it. But users have been quick to point out the trouble it could cause for casual Facebook stalkers. One user tweeted: “Oh no. I do that to zoom in when I’m in full-on stalker mode. I am doomed,” to which another replied: “My first thought, too.”

SEE ALSO :Social media bosses to be held liable for harmful content

At the moment, the double-tap feature appears to only be available on the iOS version of the app, but it’s likely to be rolled out on Android soon.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman