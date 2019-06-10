Facebook's new feature could cause a lot of embarrassment for 'stalkers'
SEE ALSO :Rise in mental illness cases worrying, address it urgentlySocial media expert, Matt Navarra, spotted the feature, and tweeted a screenshot of it in action. He wrote: “New! Facebook now let’s you double-tap a post to Like it on iOS.” This feature is likely a way to make Facebook’s functionality more similar to Instagram's (which Facebook also owns), where double-tapping a photo allows you to like it. But users have been quick to point out the trouble it could cause for casual Facebook stalkers. One user tweeted: “Oh no. I do that to zoom in when I’m in full-on stalker mode. I am doomed,” to which another replied: “My first thought, too.”
SEE ALSO :Social media bosses to be held liable for harmful contentAt the moment, the double-tap feature appears to only be available on the iOS version of the app, but it’s likely to be rolled out on Android soon.
