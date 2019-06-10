I run the government when Uhuru is away, Ruto tells critics

Deputy President William Ruto present a gift to women members of PCEA Kasuku Church in Oljororok Constituency, Nyandarua County on June 9, 2019. [Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has told his critics to put it into their heads that whenever President Uhuru Kenyatta is away, he is the acting President.He told his opponents to respect the presidency and avoid political side-shows, adding that he was elected by Kenyans to deputise the President. “When Uhuru is not around, I am the one driving the government not the other fellows. People should know that and respect the presidency,” defiant Ruto said. The DP who was accompanied by his Tanga Tanga brigade at the weekends, told off ODM and Kieleweke legislators who have accused him of early campaigns saying he was touring government projects.

The Deputy President cautioned Jubilee legislators against supporting proposed amendments to the Public Officer Ethics Act seeking to limit church and harambee donations. “Right now they want to limit what we give in churches. People must learn to respect God and allow Christians to pray peace.”ODM chairman and National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi has proposed an amendment seeking to cap the donations at Sh100,000. If passed, the proposed law will also compel those donating money in churches and harambees to account for the source of their cash.

Ruto warned that the amendment was tantamount to picking a fight with God and that leaders championing it will attract curses on themselves. “Passing the proposed amendments amounts to pride that precedes failure. Don’t be overtaken by pride to pass a law that stops the work of God in the churches. The wrath of God will catch up with you and you will perish," he said. Tiaty MP William Kamket accused the Deputy President of being power hungry and urged Kenyans to reject leaders likely to misuse power if elected. He told Ruto to stop misleading Kenyans and bragging that he was in charge of the government yet everyone knows who their leader is. "We will not allow thieves to ascend to power. You can see them yap all over the country that they are in charge when we know the Head of State is President Uhuru,” Kamket added.

Nominated MP Maina Kamanda warned Ruto against disrespecting the President and intimidating Central Kenya voters with some political debts they were not party to. “This debt they sing to us daily moving around from one place to another is their own business, we were not party to it. It was between him and the President,” Kamanda said. The Kieleweke team has also accused the DP of derailing the anti-graft war by shielding leaders implicated in corruption. “How can one individual be the prefect of all the corrupt leaders in the country? He is defending anyone mentioned in a scandal that will derail the war on corruption,” said Kamanda

