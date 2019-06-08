We don’t owe DP Ruto any political debt - Mt Kenya elders

Kikuyu council of Elders have warned politicians against discussing 2022 politics, adding that the region does not owe anyone political debt.Speaking at a prayer session in Kabiru-ini Grounds in Nyeri County on Friday, the elders also warned politicians allied to Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke factions against the 2022 succession debate, saying it was against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s wish. The elders through Council Secretary Peter Munga accused Deputy President William Ruto of disrespecting President Uhuru by starting early 2022 campaigns in Mount Kenya region. “The DP has been playing petty politics meant to undermine the President and divide Central Kenya, despite the Head of State telling politicians to stop early campaigns,” said Munga.

The elders also claimed the DP was a stumbling block in the fight against corruption. They said the DP’s closeness with leaders accused of corruption especially those from central Kenya is compromising the war on corruption. The elders also hailed the unveiling of new Kenyan banknotes saying it will buttress the war on corruption.Ruto and his allies have however maintained that their tours across the country are to launch development projects and not to play 2022 politics.

The DP yesterday toured Western Kenya where he launched a Sh7 billion Lower Nzoia Irrigation Project. The multi-billion shilling project will help address perennial floods in Budalang’i and promote irrigation farming. Dr Ruto said the current acreage of 2,000 under the project will be increased to 10,000 with a view of producing enough food to serve the entire region. President Uhuru stopped such activity last year and issued a directive freezing all new development projects until all old ones are completed.

