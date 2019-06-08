We don’t owe DP Ruto any political debt - Mt Kenya elders
SEE ALSO :Ruto: I will not let Raila split Jubilee over handshakeThe elders also claimed the DP was a stumbling block in the fight against corruption. They said the DP’s closeness with leaders accused of corruption especially those from central Kenya is compromising the war on corruption. The elders also hailed the unveiling of new Kenyan banknotes saying it will buttress the war on corruption. Launching projects Ruto and his allies have however maintained that their tours across the country are to launch development projects and not to play 2022 politics.
SEE ALSO :DP donates Sh10 million towards church headquartersThe DP yesterday toured Western Kenya where he launched a Sh7 billion Lower Nzoia Irrigation Project. The multi-billion shilling project will help address perennial floods in Budalang’i and promote irrigation farming. Dr Ruto said the current acreage of 2,000 under the project will be increased to 10,000 with a view of producing enough food to serve the entire region. President Uhuru stopped such activity last year and issued a directive freezing all new development projects until all old ones are completed.
