ODM gets last laugh as it wins Sh4 billion parties funds
SEE ALSO :Report links ODM dwindling fortunes to ‘sale’ of tickets“It is clear from the foregoing that the appellant and its Members of National Assembly had opportunity in each of the five financial years to make recommendation or even lobby for appropriation of sufficient funds for the Political Parties Fund. The law serves the vigilant and acquiescence may amount to a waiver of statutory rights,” said Justice Githinji. ODM moved to court, demanding that it should be paid the arrears which had accrued over four financial years, between 2011 and 2016. Lost the case The party told the court that it had received Sh100 million as opposed to the full amount set by law. It had initially lost the case at the High Court after Judge Roslyne Aburili ruled that she could not force the taxpayer to shoulder the arrears as ODM never demanded the money. Judge Aburili said the fund set aside from the National Treasury is not a debt and thus cannot be paid if it was not allocated by the National Assembly then. “The party waited for four financial years to demand the money, yet it had known that Parliament had not been allocating the correct figures,” said Justice Aburili. “It will not be in the interest of justice or public policy for the amount to be released to the party.”
SEE ALSO :Ruto: I will not let Raila split Jubilee over handshakeAggrieved, the party moved to the Court of Appeal, arguing that the lower court had erred by not enforcing a right it was owed. The 2010 Constitution and election laws demand that Parliament allocates not less than 0.3 per cent of the total revenue collected by the national government every year to the Political Parties Fund. The law requires that 95 per cent of the fund be distributed proportionately by reference to the total number of votes secured by each political party in the preceding General Election. The rest, five per cent, is retained for administrative costs. Only parties that have at least five per cent of the total vote in the poll are entitled to public funding. This refers to the tallies for President, MPs, governors and members of the County Assemblies. Yesterday, ODM Chairman John Mbadi said the party will only share with political parties that supported its presidential candidate in the 2013 election a third of the Sh4.1 billion. This will see Wiper and Ford Kenya share Sh1.35 billion. Mbadi said this is as per an agreement entered by the three parties. [Additional reporting by Everlyn Kwamboka]
SEE ALSO :Ruto, Raila scheme to manipulate Mt. Kenya vote
