Inside Raila’s busy tour of UK, Russia (PHOTOS)

Former Prime-Minister Raila Odinga at the Russia- Africa panel (PHOTO-Facebook)

Raila and other leaders attending the Energy Panel at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) (PHOTO: Facebook)

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga jetted out of the country for slightly over a week’s tour covering the United Kingdom and Russia.During his tour, he joined the Russia- Africa panel at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and stated the fact that Africa continues to solidify its position as one of the centers of global economic growth in recent years. He stressed on the need for more investment in energy and infrastructure on the continent, which shall lead to increased benefits between Russia and African states. The former premier also attended Energy Panel in St. Petersburg at SPIEF which has become a leading global platform for members of the business community to meet and discuss the key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole.According to CNBC news outlet, the forum seeks to boost Russia’s appeal to international businesses and investors.

Raila after talks in London with the President of Sierra Leone H.E Julius Maada (PHOTO: Facebook)

Russia has been hit by five years of international sanctions on its economy following its annexation of Crimea and role in pro-Russian uprising in Ukraine. The Vladimir Putni led country is also not immune to the effects of the US trade war with China, which is putting brakes on global growth Before the conference, Raila held talks in London with the President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio that centered around issues of trade and infrastructure ties among African nations.Earlier in the week, he addressed a gathering in honour of the legacy of former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan. Raila narrated how Annan took over the UN at a time HIV/Aids was killing more people in Africa than the wars that were being fought in the continent.

Raila at a conference in London on the Legacy of the former UN Secretary General the late Dr. Kofi Annan (PHOTO: Facebook)

He said in 1997, some 23.3 million people were living with HIV/Aids, and that there were 3.2 million new HIV infections every year. That, he said, was happening while treatment was only available to a privileged few, but Annan’s leadership changed all that.

