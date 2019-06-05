Court allows teenager who was raped by two men to legally end her life

Noa Pothoven, 17, ended her life on Sunday by euthanasia. Source: Noa Pothoven/ Facebook

has died after choosing to end her life

Noa Pothoven said on social media that she wanted to end her “unbearable psychological suffering”

A teenagerfollowing a years-long battle with depression and anorexia.Noa Pothoven, who was legally euthanised in the Netherlands, died on Sunday at home saying she could no longer live with the trauma of being raped by two men. According to euronews, Noa approached a euthanasia clinic in December and was granted euthanasia because her case met all the conditions required by law since the practice was legalised in the Netherlands in 2002. The Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium are the only countries in the European Union that allow voluntary euthanasia. The 17-year-old took to social media last week in which she made her decision public. “After many conversations and assessments it was decided that I will be released because my suffering is unbearable,” she told her followers on Instagram. “It’s finished. I have not really been alive for so long, I survive, and not even that. I breathe but no longer live.” She published an autobiography in 2018 called Winning or Learning detailing her struggles with PTSD, depression, anorexia and self-harm.In her book, Noa revealed that she was molested at children’s parties at 11 and 12, and then raped by two men when she was 14, facts she hid from her parents because she was ashamed. According to the Dutch life ending clinic, a patient in the Netherlands may receive physician-assisted suicide if they are "enduring unbearable and unendurable suffering." In 2017, the Netherlands saw a reported 6,585 deaths by legal euthanasia, according to the Dutch Regional Euthanasia Review Committees' most recent report. Most of those people had untreatable cancer.

