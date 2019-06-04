Sudan military ruler calls for elections within nine months
SEE ALSO :Man with nine livesThe Transitional Military Council ousted president Omar al-Bashir in April after months of protests against his authoritarian rule. It had agreed a three-year transition period for transferring power to a civilian administration and that parliament be composed of 300 members for the transition, with around two-thirds from the protest alliance and the rest drawn from other political groups before talks broke down on May 20. Thousands of people remained camped outside the military headquarters calling for the generals to cede power before security forces used force to break up the sit-in, leaving some 30 people dead and hundreds wounded, according to doctors close to the protesters. It drew sharp international criticism, with both the US and the UN condemning the breaking up of the sit-in. The UN Security Council will meet behind closed doors on Tuesday to discuss Sudan, after Britain and Germany requested the talks, diplomats said.
SEE ALSO :Thousands of Sudanese protesters converge on president's compound: witnessesThe Alliance for Freedom and Change had announced "the end of all political contact and negotiations with the putschist Council" following the deaths. Burhan said that the military council would order an investigation into it. "The military council promises an investigation into today's events and invites the general prosecutor to take that over," he said in the address.
