Tangatanga wants Mudavadi to deputise Ruto

Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga, Deputy President Dr. William Ruto, Dr. Boni Khalwale and Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali during funds drive for Bumula Constituency on May, 19, 2019. [Benjamin Sakwa/Standard]

Several leaders allied to the Deputy President William Ruto have mocked the Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi over his attempts to form a coalition with inconsequential leaders.The Tangatanga team led by former Kakamega senator Bonny Khalwale, Mumias East Member of Parliament Benjamin Washiali, Nelson Koech (Belgut) Justus Murunga (Matungu) wants Mudavadi to choose carefully on which political leaders he associates with in his ambition to rule the country. According to the leaders, Mudavadi recently has been meeting leaders who cannot command masses to help him solidify his 2022 presidential bid. The Tangatanga team suggested that Mudavadi risk missing out on the presidency if he continues associating with political minors who lacked political influences.

The leaders were referring to the recent Mudavadi visits in Central Kenya were he meet several former politicians and poll losers. Mudavadi on May 21 held a consultative meeting at Tigoni in Kiambu County with a section of leaders from Central Kenya region hosted by the former MP Nginyo Kariuki. According to Khalwale, Mudavadi's choices of political friends in 2013 when he ran for the country’s top seat were laughable and he might repeat the same in 2022. In 2013 Mudavadi run for the presidency on his UDF party ticket choosing the Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni as his running mate. "Mudavadi's running mate in 2013 could not even give him his own vote, which shows his choices of people to work with was not well thought," said Khalwale.

The leaders said the ANC party boss stood a better chance on being the president if he would considered working with Ruto headed to 2022 polls. Khalwale called on Mudavadi to join the Ruto camp and even seek to deputise the DP. "Nothing is wrong if Mudavadii will works with Ruto in 2022 and even deputise him as he prepares for the top seat himself," said Khalwale. Khalwale said he acknowledged the political force Mudavadi has in the Luhya community but also warned him against misleading the community into a political oblivion. Washiali on his side urged the Luhya community to trade carefully in 2022 to ensure that they do not miss up on the government of the day.

"We should not gamble with the opportunity to be on the national leadership table in 2022 and it can happen only if we make smart moves," said Washiali. Washiali reiterated calls for the Luhya community to unit and support a single presidential candidate in 2022 and who can broker for a better coalition. Koech asked the Luhya community to join hands with the Kalenjin and other like-minded community in ensuring the Deputy President ascends to power. The leaders were speaking Saturday when they accompanied Matungu MP Justus Murunga to a fundraiser to develop St Agnes Mwira Girls’ School in his constituency. Murunga who was elected on ANC party ticket also challenged his party leader to consider working with leaders capable of propelling him to the presidency.

"The bid for presidency is not a village affair but a national one and you need support from strong partners from other communities across the board," said Murunga

