You have impoverished Kenyans, Amisi tells DP Ruto

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi addressing a past press conference. [File, Standard]

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has criticised the Deputy President William Ruto on his official twitter page over latter’s Thursday church donation remarks at the National Prayer breakfast at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.Amisi who is currently in Luxembourg for an economic bench-making trip told Ruto to give Kenyans a break with his ‘child of the church’ remarks. He said the DP is trying to discourage people from questioning the source of money he donates to churches across the country. This is after Ruto vowed to continue giving monetary donations to churches despite uproar from some government agencies, which advised churches to refrain from accepting money from politicians, to limit money laundering. The ODM legislator said that despite Ruto acknowledging that God had raised him up and given him the opportunity to serve Kenyans, he had used his position to impoverish Kenyans. “I certainly agree with the DP, he got reasons to thank God for giving him an opportunity but he has the opportunity to impoverish his people and defraud them of their taxes,” the MP wrote on his official twitter handle. Speaking to Standard Digital on phone, Amisi said it is shameful a whole DP has indirectly telling Kenyans and his boss that he is not answerable to anyone despite questions being raised on the source of his donations. “It is like there are two governments, one that wants to fight graft led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and another government that encourages looting led by the DP,” he said. Ruto, while speaking during the prayer breakfast meeting indicated for second time that he will continue to donate money to the church despite critics’ claims that politicians use churches to sanitise proceeds of corruption. “When you see some of us go to church, lift hands, make this contribution it’s because we can’t forget where God brought us from Some of us have more to thank God for, than some of us,” he said. His statement comes a day after the Director of Public Prosecutions urged the clergy to reject ‘questionable’ donations from politicians.

