Boeing 737 MAX may not return to service until August: IATA head
SEE ALSO :Cost of Boeing groundings rises as TUI takes $200 million-plus hitAt an IATA meeting in Montreal last week, airline members said they wanted regulators to cooperate closely on the decision for the plane’s re-entry to service, de Juniac said. “We hope that they will align their timeframe,” he said of regulators. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) expects to approve the jet’s return to service as soon as late June, representatives of the U.S. air regulator informed members of the United Nations’ aviation agency in a private briefing last week, sources told Reuters. U.S. operators United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and American Airlines have removed the planes from their flight schedules until early to mid August.
