Weitethie MCA arrested over DP Ruto portrait remanded for five days

MCA James Machariah to spend five days in remand.Photo: Courtesy.

Kiambu Member of County Assembly, James Macharia, who was on Monday arrested for displaying a portrait of Deputy President William Ruto on his vehicle will be detained for five days.

The Weitethie Ward representative was Tuesday arraigned at Thika Magistrate's Court where justice Noel Kyanya directed that he be remanded at Juja Police Station pending investigations.A police report under OB number 93/27/5/2019 said Machariah was to be charged for contravening section 3 (a) cap L.O.K of the National Flag Emblem and Names of Act. However, the particulars of the charge sheet indicated that he was charged for operating an unroadworthy vehicle. After earlier denying the charges he was freed on Sh20,000 cash bail that granted him freedom for a short while.

SEE ALSO :Ruto: I will not let Raila split Jubilee over handshake

After his release, the prosecution filed a successful miscellaneous application by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to have the MCA and his driver remanded for five days over the improper use of emblems. The prosecutors told the court to grant them time to investigate the source of the emblem that had grabbed the attention of Kenyans. Despite the defence arguing that the application was made for settling political scores, the court granted the application the said days. The case is scheduled for mention on June 4.

