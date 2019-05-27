MPs want Ruto to resign for 'defying' President

From right, Kasarani MP Mercy Gakuya, Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu and former Tigania West MP Kilemi Mwiria during a service at Anglican Church of Kenya in Kasarani, Nairobi. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Lawmakers allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta have asked Deputy President William Ruto to resign if he cannot suspend his "premature" 2022 political campaigns for State House.The lawmakers accused Dr Ruto openly of sabotaging Uhuru’s push for the Big Four agenda, citing his frequent political rallies as opposed to promoting the Government's development plan. Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro, MPs Paul Koinange (Kiambaa), Joshua Kutuny, (Cherangany), Mercy Gakuya (Kasarani) and Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town) said Ruto’s continued campaigns was an open defiance to his boss thus he has no reason to continue serving in the same government. The leaders said immediately they were elected, Uhuru pleaded with them to suspend any political campaigns until 2021 and focus on development for the next four years.

The politicians said that Ruto’s decision to have MPs from Uhuru’s Kiambu as part of his campaign brigade was a kin to challenging Uhuru for a political duel. Also present during the church service in Nairobi’s Kasarani were former Dagoretti South MP Denis Waweru and former Tigania West MP Kilemi Mwiria. Mr Kutuny said it is difficult for the President to deliver on the promises he made to Kenyans when his deputy is pulling in the opposite direction. “When Uhuru is busy pushing for his agenda, his deputy is busy asking for 2022 votes. Those who are not ready to support the President in achieving his dream for this country should get out to allow him achieve his agenda,” said Kutuny, who has become the face of those against Ruto from Rift Valley. He further lashed at Ruto over his opposition to the handshake, saying the rapprochement had brought good environment for business to thrive.

The MP said instead of the 'Tangatanga' team addressing urgent needs of the people, they are already asking for their votes when they have not even delivered on the promises made in the last poll. Last month, Uhuru hit out at Ruto over his opposition to the handshake, saying the deal was on how to better the country and not 2022 politics. “When it comes to infrastructure, what do we need to do? And we discuss and we support each other and agree. When it comes to health, this is what we need to do. What is this issue of digitising our records and what is it all about. We sit, we discuss, and we agree,” Uhuru said.

Fighting Ruto

Wambugu said they were not fighting Ruto but have a problem with his “defiance” against Uhuru’s directive on 2022 campaigns. “What we are asking the other camp is that can we work until the right time for campaigns? We are not fighting them but asking them to respect the President,” said the MP.

Nyoro said it was regrettable that leaders who were elected in Kiambu because of Uhuru’s influence have ditched him for Ruto.

