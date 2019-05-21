Man charged with throwing a milkshake at Brexit Party's Farage
SEE ALSO :New Brexit party set to take part in European parliament elections“At around 1 p.m., a 55-year-old man had a milkshake thrown at him in the city center,” police said in a statement. “A 32-year-old man was detained at the scene and arrested by police.” Farage’s newly-formed pro-Brexit party is predicted by opinion polls to win the most support in Britain at the elections later this week, promising to take the country out of the European Union without a deal. “Sadly some remainers have become radicalized, to the extent that normal campaigning is becoming impossible,” Farage tweeted after the incident. “For a civilized democracy to work you need the losers consent, politicians not accepting the referendum result have led us to this.” Farage, a 55-year-old former commodities broker, played an instrumental role in persuading Britain’s mainstream political parties to hold a referendum on leaving the European Union in 2016, and then convincing voters to back Brexit during the subsequent campaign. Britain remains deeply divided over the issue and parliament has been unable to agree when, how or even if the country should leave the bloc.
