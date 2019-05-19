Maraga: Peer influence plunged me into 20 years of alcoholism
SEE ALSO :Court of Appeal will get 11 judges, says MaragaThe CJ said even after completing high school, he continued his odyssey into drunkenness through his undergraduate programme and the larger part of his legal career. “For more than 20 years, I mark-timed except in providing basic necessities,” said Maraga, an SDA elder. “I would go home at 3am and ask for dinner. My wife would ask me if it was really dinner of breakfast I was asking for,” he said as the congregation roared in laughter. He said alcoholism slowed down his ambitions. “I went back for masters’ 34 years later after my undergraduate. I would not have been Chief Justice if I had not given my life to Jesus Christ,” he said.
Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.