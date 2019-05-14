Retired President Moi mourns billionaire Jeremiah Kiereini

Retired President Daniel Arap Moi has sent his message of condolence to the family of former head of the Civil Service Jeremiah Kiereini.The retired President described Mr Kiereini as a key cornerstone among the building blocks of service delivery to the people of Kenya. He said Jeremiah Kiereini's death had deeply saddened him and said he shared the pain with members of his family, friends, relatives and the people of Kenya at large. Billionaire businessman Jeremiah Kiereini died yester night at the age of 90. He once served as former chairperson of the East African Breweries Limited (EABL) and The Cooper Motor Corporation (CMC). He was also former head of Civil Service.

