Jubilee’s Ahmed Kolosh wins Wajir West election

Wajir West MP-elect Ahmed Kolosh address journalists after being declared the winner of the mini-poll at Griftu Pastoral Center. [Phillip Orwa, Standard]

Jubilee’s Ahmed Kolosh, the former area MP, has won the Wajir West parliamentary by-election.Kolosh won the race characterised by above-average voter turnout with 11,053 votes against Kanu's Sheikh Ibrahim 6,532 ballots. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission said 17,606 votes were cast – recording over 60 per cent turnout. The constituency had 75 polling stations and 27,544 registered voters.

The contest was reduced to a two-horse race, between Kolosh and Mohammed, after other candidates withdrew. Earlier this month, ODM’s candidate Mohamed Yusuf withdrew in favour of Jubilee’s Kolosh. The seat fell vacant following a successful petition by Sheikh Ibrahim at the Supreme Court.

