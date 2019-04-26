Jubilee’s Ahmed Kolosh, the former area MP, has won the Wajir West parliamentary by-election.
Kolosh won the race characterised by above-average voter turnout with 11,053 votes against Kanu's Sheikh Ibrahim 6,532 ballots.
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission said 17,606 votes were cast – recording over 60 per cent turnout.
The constituency had 75 polling stations and 27,544 registered voters.
The contest was reduced to a two-horse race, between Kolosh and Mohammed, after other candidates withdrew.
Earlier this month, ODM’s candidate Mohamed Yusuf withdrew in favour of Jubilee’s Kolosh.
The seat fell vacant following a successful petition by Sheikh Ibrahim at the Supreme Court.