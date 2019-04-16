Ban 'Tanga Tanga' rallies, State told
SEE ALSO :President Uhuru clips tanga tanga’s wingsAnd yesterday Saboti MP Caleb Amisi said: “Mr Atwoli does not belong to any party and statement he made is very clear. The Building Bridges Initiative is meant to clean up the country’s politics before 2022." Mr Amisi said Uhuru had clearly stated that it was time to fight corruption, but one side of his government was derailing him. “Tanga Tanga is causing a lot of havoc in this country. It must be banned. It is creating an unnecessary climate of tension. We need to stop this outfit before it brings down this country,” Amisi said. Rangwe MP Lillian Gogo said: “The microphone you use to insult those senior to you... will bring you down. In the next three years, it will be clear who will be voted out and those who want to take the country forward.” Others MPs at the media briefing were Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga), Godfrey Osotsi (nominated), Elsie Muhanda (Kakamega) and Babu Owino (Embakasi East). “Atwoli is an internationally recognised trade unionist. He also represents workers and it is within his rights to speak his mind on 2022,” said Mr Oluoch. “Leave our mzee alone. He is a respected person, and when he speaks, the entire region has spoken,” Mr Osotsi added. This was the latest episode in the current political power plays, fired by infighting in the ruling Jubilee Party. “I want to tell the DP, if Atwoli has said you will not be on the ballot, then you will not be there. This idea of moving from place to place playing politics will not work,” said Mr Owino.
