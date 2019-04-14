Atwoli and Joho urge Uhuru on in graft war

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho [centre] explains a point at his office in Mombasa yesterday. [File, Standard]

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli yesterday pledged to support President Uhuru Kenyatta in the fight against corruption.“I support the President because his main aim is to fight corrupt leaders. I am asking him to make sure the corrupt leaders are prosecuted,” said Atwoli. Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho echoed Atwoli’s sentiments, saying he wondered why the President was slow in the fight. The two leaders spoke during a funds drive for Lamu County Women Sacco at Mkunguni grounds in Lamu County.

SEE ALSO :Graft: Raila pushes for all those named to step aside

They were accompanied by several women representatives from Western and Coast regions, who urged Lamu residents to support Joho’s bid to be the country’s fifth president. “As women we need to take a role in campaigning for Joho,” said Likoni MP Mishi Mboko.Joho said, “We don’t want the deputy presidency, we want the presidency. A State House is in Mombasa we want to occupy it there.” Mboko said they have to support one of their own.

SEE ALSO :Locals recall the day Atwoli ‘cursed’ former minister

“This is a team that keeps secrets, we do not disclose bedroom matters in public,” she said. She said the handshake between President Kenyatta and Raila has united the country and brought all people together. “Those who have stolen our cash and hidden it overseas must bring it back,” Mboko said. Joho said he was happy with the welcome he has been receiving anytime he visits Lamu County. “It is our time to work with Uhuru as he fights corruption. The President says he doesn’t want corruption and thieves. I support Uhuru in the fight and the handshake,” said the governor.

SEE ALSO :Atwoli: Quit if unhappy with Echesa sacking

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.