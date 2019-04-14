Atwoli and Joho urge Uhuru on in graft war
SEE ALSO :Graft: Raila pushes for all those named to step asideThey were accompanied by several women representatives from Western and Coast regions, who urged Lamu residents to support Joho’s bid to be the country’s fifth president. “As women we need to take a role in campaigning for Joho,” said Likoni MP Mishi Mboko. Unity calls Joho said, “We don’t want the deputy presidency, we want the presidency. A State House is in Mombasa we want to occupy it there.” Mboko said they have to support one of their own.
SEE ALSO :Locals recall the day Atwoli ‘cursed’ former minister“This is a team that keeps secrets, we do not disclose bedroom matters in public,” she said. She said the handshake between President Kenyatta and Raila has united the country and brought all people together. “Those who have stolen our cash and hidden it overseas must bring it back,” Mboko said. Joho said he was happy with the welcome he has been receiving anytime he visits Lamu County. “It is our time to work with Uhuru as he fights corruption. The President says he doesn’t want corruption and thieves. I support Uhuru in the fight and the handshake,” said the governor.
SEE ALSO :Atwoli: Quit if unhappy with Echesa sacking
