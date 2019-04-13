Ruto hits out at opposition and dismisses claims of fallout in JP

Deputy President William Ruto (picture) has reiterated that he is in Jubilee Party to stay. Speaking in Mauche, Nakuru County, yesterday, during a funds drive in aid of women and persons living with disability, Ruto dismissed those predicting a fallout in the party. He said: “They will be disappointed because President Uhuru Kenyatta and I are united for a genuine cause of delivering pledges to Kenyans.”

SEE ALSO :Nyandarua milk farmers protest reduction of milk prices

The DP vowed to support implementation of Jubilee Party’s Big Four Agenda aimed at transforming the country. “We all support development and anyone with propaganda should stop, Jubilee is not available for division or games because it is clear the party was born out of proper commitment,” Ruto said. Ruto has in the past claimed that the opposition was scheming to obstruct government development agenda in a bid to scuttle his 2022 presidential bid. He called on leaders to work together and embrace pro-development politics. “The realisation of the Big Four is dependent on the political stability of this country. Our unity as leaders is its fulcrum. It is therefore impossible for leaders to engage in endless politics that would not be of value to Kenyans,” he explained.

SEE ALSO :How Kutuny united Uhuru and DP Ruto

The DP said the opposition has no authority to dictate to Jubilee party what should be done for Kenyans. Ruto also refuted claims that Jubilee had failed to initiate projects in Nakuru County. He launched construction of Sh2.1 billion Miti Mingi Bavaria Naishi Store road. The DP urged the youth to join technical colleges and gain skills and knowledge key to drive Jubilee’s Big Four Agenda.

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.