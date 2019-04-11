DCI probes drug abuse in Moi Forces Academy, Lanet

Moi Forces Academy, Lanet. The parent and students have been summoned to write statements at DCI. [File, Standard]

Parents and students of Moi Forces Academy in Lanet have been summoned to write statements over drug abuse incident at the institution.The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is probing an incident where a number of students were caught on camera smoking bhang in a dormitory at the school. Nakuru DCIO David Wangai said anti-narcotics department, under the DCI office, wants to know how the drugs found their way into the highly guarded national school. "Our officers attached at the anti-narcotic unit have directed parents and students to write statements to help unearth source of the substance," said the investigator.

In the video clip captured last week, two of the students were sharing a puff while the other schoolgirls were either dancing to background music or watching in amazement.The video captures about 10 girls in a cubicle, a number of them still dressed in school uniform. School Principal Elizabeth Njoroge is also expected to hand over a full report on the matter to the Ministry of Education for action. Outgoing Rift Valley Director of Education Mary Gaturu, who is now quality assurance director at the Ministry of Education, said the ministry was working together with DCI to investigate the matter.

Dr Gaturu said investigators were expected to help identify the learners captured in the video clip that has since gone viral. On Tuesday, when The Standard visited the school, an employee who spoke in confidence said the top management had been holding meetings since Monday. According to sources, the school's board that includes top military officers, has demanded a comprehensive report on how drugs and banned substances were sneaked into the highly guarded institution. Efforts by The Standard to reach the school principal for a comment were futile. The school was officially closed last Friday.

