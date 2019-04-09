Governor Mutua wants school curriculum to include effects of corruption

With the runaway corruption remaining a thorny issue in both the national and county governments, Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader and Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua has proposed the need to have the study on the effect of corruption included in the syllabus.‘For us to be able to sustain the fight against corruption, we need to create a society that is morally averse to graft.’ Said Mutua. “I propose that the effects of corruption be a lesson in our education curriculum from Standard one to doctorate level.” Added mutual. Speaking in Mombasa where he met teachers from the Eastern region, Governor Mutua expressed his dissent to the sporadic increase in the embezzlement of public funds, saying the root course of the problem was definitely a noticeable loophole in the education system. “Our students should be primed to reject and to vehemently fight graft. They should grow up hating and not admiring fruits of corruption. When this is done, our people will grow up and serve our nation as astute leaders, judges, officers and human beings” said Governor Mutua.In his address, the Maendeleo Chap Chap leader did not spare churches and mosques that are receiving proceeds of corruption. He scolded religious leaders seeking corrupts monies for the development of the church saying they ought to be on the frontline pointing a finger at those implicated on corrupt deals. “It is ironical for religious leaders to accept money from people who are suspected thieves. It is even worse when on receiving blood money, they declare that “God loves a cheerful giver” to their members whose children are unemployed, roads are terrible and life is difficult due to the rampant corruption in Kenya” he added. Mutua who has declared that he will be in running for presidency come 2022 pledged to be on the frontline in bringing a generational change that will enable the common citizen to afford the basic lifestyle as well as initiating development projects that will see off the skyrocketing levels of unemployment