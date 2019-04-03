MPs approve new Police IG nominee Hillary Mutyambai

National Police Service Inspector General of Police Nominee Hillary Nzioka Mutyambai during his vetting session before the National Assembly National Security Defence and Foreign Relations and Senate counterpart Joint Committees at County Hall, Nairobi on Thursday 28/03/19[Boniface Okendo,Standard]

MPs have unanimously endorsed a report recommending the appointment of the Inspector General of Police nominee Hillary Nzioki Mutyambai.In separate debates both at Senate and the National Assembly, the MPs were categorical that the new IG has his work cut out especially eliminating extra-judicial killings from the service, corruption among the Police officers and spearheading police reforms. The approval now sets the stage for formal appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta before swearing in before Chief Justice David Maraga. National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security chairman Paul Koinange (Kiambaa) while moving the motion, described the nominee as a suitable candidate for the position of the next IG. “The Committees recommend that, having considered the suitability, capacity and integrity of the nominee, and pursuant to article 245(2) (a) of the Constitution and Section 8 (2) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act Parliament approves the nomination of Hilary Nzioki Mutyambai for appointment to the position of the Inspector-General of the National Police Service,” said Koinange. Those who spoke at the floor of the house said that the nominee demonstrated vast experience in policing, security, intelligence and investigation with 27 years of investigative and law enforcement experience. While seconding the special motion Teso North MP Edward Kaunya said that the nominee will be coming at a time there is need for Police reforms so that they become servants of the people, unlike the dreaded police force that existed before. “The IG nominee meets the threshold to hold the position and until the time of his appointment, he was deputy director at National Intelligence Service counter-terrorism department. He must continue with police reforms,” said Kaunya.