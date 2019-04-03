Land meant for Uganda dry port already grabbed

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Uganda's Yoweri Museveni.

Ugandans living in Mombasa petitioned the Kenya government to honour its commitment to offer land to the government of Uganda for use as a dry dock facility during last week's state visit by Yoweri Museveni.This is after it emerged that a process to allocate land to Uganda had stalled, with reports that land earmarked for Uganda has since been grabbed by a company notorious in the Coastal region. The Grapevine has learnt that some land officials were involved in the illegal deal that affects private, public and community lands. Locals are now protesting that the firm be contained since it may end up dispossessing many entities, including foreign friendly countries and the local authorities.

SEE ALSO :President Yoweri Museveni bans betting in Uganda

The land given to Uganda many years ago has been doubly allocated to several people some of who may have used it to claim SGR or KenHA compensation.