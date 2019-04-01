Journalist becomes overnight millionaire after winning Sh36m jackpot

Journalist Andy Ngajim says he wants to buy a brand new Porsche Panamera [ photo courtesy ]

Journalist Andy Ngajim has become an overnight millionaire after winning Sh36 million from Das Geld Casino, Nairobi.The 30-year-old bachelor bagged the Sh36, 801, 207million jackpot after he correctly picked the winning numbers of Das Geld Jackpot. He did not realise he had won the jackpot until he saw a congratulatory message on his phone on Monday morning. To his surprise, all the winning numbers matched up, and he ended up pocketing the jackpot.

Ngajim, who lives in Umoja, celebrated the full extent of his new-found wealth by giving his work colleagues Sh20,000 each at their offices along Mombasa road. "I’m really happy for him because he gave us part of his winnings. Hopefully, luck strikes again here, maybe next time it might be me, you never know [sic],” Ngajim’s work mate said. When asked how he planned to spend his prize, he said; “I might think about retiring, I never had this much money before! Honestly, I need time to really think about what I am going to do with it. “But I wouldn’t mind buying a brand new Porsche Panamera and also travel around the world. Being single, I’ll find myself a lovely wife, new home and will possibly invest.” According to the casino's marketing manager Peter Oloo, the company was keen on giving customers value for their money.

“We are delighted that the winner is a journalist and has contacted us to claim his prize. We promise bigger jackpots in the future,” Mr Oloo said. The winning jackpot's combination was: 24, 20, 16, 44, and 62 with a Powerball number of 77.