Journalist becomes overnight millionaire after winning Sh36m jackpot
SEE ALSO :Journalist roughed up by colleagues for ‘eating’ aloneNgajim, who lives in Umoja, celebrated the full extent of his new-found wealth by giving his work colleagues Sh20,000 each at their offices along Mombasa road. "I’m really happy for him because he gave us part of his winnings. Hopefully, luck strikes again here, maybe next time it might be me, you never know [sic],” Ngajim’s work mate said. When asked how he planned to spend his prize, he said; “I might think about retiring, I never had this much money before! Honestly, I need time to really think about what I am going to do with it. “But I wouldn’t mind buying a brand new Porsche Panamera and also travel around the world. Being single, I’ll find myself a lovely wife, new home and will possibly invest.” According to the casino's marketing manager Peter Oloo, the company was keen on giving customers value for their money.
SEE ALSO :Reporters who ‘spinned’ Bosasa scandals named“We are delighted that the winner is a journalist and has contacted us to claim his prize. We promise bigger jackpots in the future,” Mr Oloo said. The winning jackpot's combination was: 24, 20, 16, 44, and 62 with a Powerball number of 77.