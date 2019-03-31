Police bust human trafficking syndicate, rescue eight Eritreans

Police have rescued eight Eritreans while being smuggled through Kenya to Asia.The victims aged between 17 and 31 are believed to be victims of human trafficking, police said. The eight were rescued after the detectives managed to intercept a vehicle, which they being ferried in at Wamba Junction in Isiolo County. According to the detectives, three suspects were arrested while one other suspect managed to escape.

On Friday, two vehicles were also detained in connection to the syndicate. In Eastleigh, Nairobi, two suspects-Mohamed Ismail Ibrahim and Ali Ibrahim Barow were arrested on suspicion of being part of a racket that is involved in making false travel documents. After investigations, several Kenyan, Somali and Ethiopian passports were recovered at a hotel in Eastleigh, police said and added the men are part of a larger group that smuggles migrants from the region to other countries. This came two days after another suspected human trafficking ring was busted in Ruiru, Kiambu County. Elsewhere, at least 25 Burundians were rescued and three Kenyan women arrested. The victims aged between 24 to 33 years were reportedly held hostage pending transit to Asian countries including Thailand.

Detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime, raided a private home and rescued the 25 female victims. Most of the victims say they are escaping poor treatment in their countries and go to Asia to seek for jobs. This is the latest operation targeting foreigners who are on transit. Most of the arrested are from Ethiopia. Tens of Ethiopians are annually arrested in Kenya while on transit and later deported. Most of those arrested come to Kenya to seek for jobs or are on transit. Police and immigration officials have decried increased cases in which Ethiopian aliens are nabbed in the country while on transit to either Tanzania or South Africa. Police and immigration officials face difficulties in dealing with the aliens because they cannot speak in Swahili and English. Cases of human smuggling have been on the rise in the region with hundreds of young men and women from Ethiopia finding their way into South Africa through Kenya in search of employment. What is puzzling is how the immigrants manage to evade many police roadblocks mounted from Moyale border where they use to Nairobi. There are more than 20 roadblocks on the stretch, which raises the seriousness of the security agents to tame the practice. Some officials say the crime happens out of collusion between security agencies and the smugglers.