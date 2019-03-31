Yoweri Museveni cuts public lecture to order for coffee

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni at a past event. (Courtesy)

During the public lecture at Kenyatta University on Friday, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni could not wait for the 55 minutes to end before he could have his favourite cup of coffee at 5pm.This is despite the fact that he arrived an hour late for the public address that started minutes after 4pm. Just 20 minutes into his speech, Museveni gave instructions to one of the aides who stepped out immediately. Ten minutes later, a lady came carrying the famous flask cup on a tray. It was coffee time for the old man.

“Don’t worry, coffee goes well with speeches,” he said leaving the audience in stitches. It was not the first time the president had gone beyond the conventional. In Mombasa, during his address with President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Ugandan leader went ahead to engage journalist Juney Karisa who had asked him a question. At the university, he argued that history has proved that Africa is the origin of man, hence there is nothing that Africans cannot do. “So when you see Europeans, Indians and Chinese just know they are former Africans,” he said, leaving the audience in laughter.