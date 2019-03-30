Lawyers remove HELB, KRA clearance certificate requirement from its elections

Lawyers at their Annual General Meeting. (Courtesy)

Law Society of Kenya has removed a requirement that might have barred Senior Counsel Tom Ojienda to vie in the May 9 election for JSC representative.During the Annual General Meeting Saturday, members deleted the requirement for tax compliance clearance for one to vie in their elections. The decision comes at a time when Ojienda is seeking to overturn a Court of Appeal ruling that had set aside a High Court decision, which had allowed him to vie for the LSK male representative seat to JSC without Kenya Revenue Authority tax clearance certificate. Out of five lawyers vying, Ojienda had forwarded his application minus the KRA certificate while Mr Gathii Irungu did not attach KRA and the Higher Education Loans Board clearance certificates. Other candidates are former Ipoa chair Macharia Njeru, LSK council member Alex Gatundu and lawyer Charles Ongoto.

