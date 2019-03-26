Why impeaching Deputy President William Ruto is no walk in the park
- A gross violation of a provision of this Constitution or any other law
- Where there are serious reasons to believe that the Deputy President has committed a crime under national or international law
- For gross misconduct.
According to the sections, removing the Deputy President by impeachment with the necessary legal modifications in place will entail: A member of the National Assembly, supported by at least a third of all the members, moving a motion for the impeachment of the Deputy President on the grounds of:
- The Speaker shall inform the Speaker of the Senate of that resolution within two days; and
- The Deputy President shall continue to perform the functions of the office pending the outcome of the proceedings required by the law.
- The Speaker of the Senate shall convene a meeting of the Senate to hear charges against the Deputy President; and
- The Senate, by resolution, may appoint a special committee comprising eleven of its members to investigate the matter.
- Investigate the matter; and
- Report to the Senate within ten days whether it finds the particulars of the allegations against the Deputy President to have been substantiated.
- Have not been substantiated, further proceedings shall not be taken under this Article in respect of that allegation; or
- Have been substantiated, the Senate shall, after according the President an opportunity to be heard, vote on the impeachment charges.
