Kamket accuses DP Ruto of misleading Kalenjin

Tiaty MP Willam Kamket (right) receives donation from Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi during a fundraising in aid of Kilifi South bursary fund at Mtwapa's Mtomondoni grounds on Sunday.[Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Tiaty MP William Kamket has accused Deputy President William Ruto of dragging the Kalenjin community into his personal woes.Mr Kamket accused Dr Ruto of sabotaging the war on graft and purporting to speak for the Kalenjin whenever his personal interests and political ambitions were threatened. He spoke on Sunday in Kilifi, where he promoted Senator Gideon Moi’s political ambition, saying Gideon was interested in harnessing the Coast and supporting its interests. “I have come here like John the Baptist to prepare the way for Gideon Moi. He will come here and talk to the Coast people,” Kamket said.

He lashed out at Ruto for allegedly defending corruption suspects, asking him and his team not to drag the Kalenjin into shielding corrupt elements. “Nobody steals with his community’s knowledge, and, therefore, those implicated in corruption should carry their cross,” he said. Kamket was accompanied by Governors Hassan Ali Joho of Mombasa and Kilifi’s Amason Kingi. The two Coast governors have previously differed over who should vie for presidency in 2022 polls. While the two leaders agreed they were still close friends, Mr Kingi said anybody seeking to contest for presidency from the Coast region must first unite residents. Joho had insisted that he would be on the ballot come 2022, but added that he would stick with Kingi even after their terms as governors end. Speaking during a fundraiser in aid of Kilifi South bursary fund at Mtomondoni Primary School, which was presided over by Kamket on behalf of Moi, Kingi said some politicians from the Coast had in the past vied for presidency but performed dismally due to failure to unite the masses. He cited Katama Mkangi and Chibule wa Tsuma - both from the region -who challenged retired President Daniel Moi but got a handful of votes from their backyard. “It is not important to just rush and contest for the presidency. One has to unite all the Coast counties to make headway in the presidential race,” he said. Joho said he started politics with Kingi after the 2002 elections and they stuck together and would remain united. He told Ruto and his allies that ODM leader Raila Odinga never entered any merger with Jubilee and hence he was not out to hijack the ruling party. “Raila is not interested in Jubilee affairs and Ruto should not drag his name. Jubilee should play their own politics,” he said. Kingi claimed the Galana-Kulalu irrigation project had collapsed because of corruption. He asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to order it placed under Kilifi and Tana River county governments. Elsewhere in Baringo County, two Rift Valley MPs lashed out at Ruto over his remarks that no one had died of hunger. Speaking at Chepilat in Tiaty, Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter and his Moiben counterpart Silas Tiren said those denying that people were dying of hunger should visit the area. Mr Keter said it was time leaders and the nation called a spade a spade and faced the reality. “Those of us in Nairobi, let us realise people are dying of hunger, they have no food,” he said.

The MP said it was saddening to see people suffer and die as others denied from the comfort of their offices in Nairobi. He was referring to remarks attributed to the DP dismissing media reports that hinted of at least 11 deaths of people in Turkana and Baringo counties as a result of hunger. He said it was sad that people were dying of hunger as parts of Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet and Uasin Gishu had plenty of food in stores. Tiren condemned intimidation of leaders and local chiefs for giving information on the suffering of the people.